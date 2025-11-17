Slagle Financial LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,135.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 437.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,312,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

