Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $217.03 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.01.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.