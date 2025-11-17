Slagle Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

