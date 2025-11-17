Intrust Bank NA Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 18,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $28,192,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 433,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

