Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,141 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $146,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $305.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.07 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

