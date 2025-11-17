Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 509,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after acquiring an additional 125,223 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 95,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3%

AEM stock opened at $168.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

