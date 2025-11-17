Critical Review: AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) & IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IREN and AusNet Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IREN $688.55 million 19.09 $86.94 million $1.94 23.90 AusNet Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IREN has higher revenue and earnings than AusNet Services.

41.1% of IREN shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of IREN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IREN and AusNet Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IREN 86.96% -3.60% -2.42% AusNet Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IREN and AusNet Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IREN 3 3 11 0 2.47 AusNet Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

IREN presently has a consensus target price of $67.58, suggesting a potential upside of 45.75%. Given IREN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IREN is more favorable than AusNet Services.

Summary

IREN beats AusNet Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About AusNet Services

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users. The Gas Distribution segment handles the natural gas to commercial and residential end users. The Electricity Transmission segment owns and manages the vast majority of the electricity transmission network in Victoria. The Growth and Future Networks segment provides contracted infrastructure asset and energy services, as well as a range of asset and utility services to support the management of electricity, gas, and water networks. The company was founded in June 2005 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

