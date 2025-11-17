MAGIC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.52 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $46.09 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MAGIC was first traded on August 31st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,687,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,754,615 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

