Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00027943 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $6,832,147.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

