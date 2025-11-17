EGL1 (EGL1) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.56 Million

EGL1 (EGL1) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One EGL1 token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EGL1 has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. EGL1 has a total market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of EGL1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EGL1 Token Profile

EGL1’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2025. EGL1’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EGL1’s official website is eagles.land. EGL1’s official Twitter account is @egll_american.

Buying and Selling EGL1

According to CryptoCompare, “EGL1 (EGL1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EGL1 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of EGL1 is 0.0240149 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $9,368,160.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eagles.land/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EGL1 directly using U.S. dollars.

