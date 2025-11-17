Smooth Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Hits $2.90 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $34.90 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 36,121,452,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,121,463,904 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

