Cosmos 1-Day Volume Hits $86.06 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00002995 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $86.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00016200 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 478,284,220 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
