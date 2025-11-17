Cosmos 1-Day Volume Hits $86.06 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00002995 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $86.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 478,284,220 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

