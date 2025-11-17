Bunge Global SA $BG Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,135,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $171,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,920,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1,001.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 208,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 189,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.0%

BG stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.