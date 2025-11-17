LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,502,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,595 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $135,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $2,006,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

