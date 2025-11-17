Wabtec $WAB Stock Holdings Lessened by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Wabtec comprises about 2.3% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 7.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $1,049,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,173. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,871. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.25. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

