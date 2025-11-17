Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 285.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,612 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $162,127,000. Amundi raised its stake in American Tower by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,694,000 after acquiring an additional 743,617 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 490.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after purchasing an additional 540,648 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AMT opened at $183.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.29. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

