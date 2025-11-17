LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,213,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Newmont by 534.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

