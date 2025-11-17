LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,140 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $140,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $224.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group set a $231.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

