Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 8,604 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 112.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 205.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $67.22.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 168,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $11,132,833.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,196.24. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,485,254 in the last three months. 19.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

