Ryder System, Inc. $R Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $229,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $99,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,260.96. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,460.30. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $170.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.54 and a 12-month high of $195.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.