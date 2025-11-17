LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,763,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,574 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $337,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,703.68. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $933,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $13,138,627.58. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,450. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

