LSV Asset Management Sells 337,750 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $570,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $110.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.