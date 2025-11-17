Sykon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct $APOC

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the second quarter worth $346,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Price Performance

Shares of APOC stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $26.17.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

