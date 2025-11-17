LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,737,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 253,233 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $380,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,547.07. The trade was a 66.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.