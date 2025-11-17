The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,002,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053,931 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $502,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Kroger by 11.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

