Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $393,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

TXN stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

