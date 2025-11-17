LSV Asset Management Has $468.52 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 283,269 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $468,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 51,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.7%

EBAY opened at $83.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on eBay in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

