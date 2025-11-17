Sykon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Sykon Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,720,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

