Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,989,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $205.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.