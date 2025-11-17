SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,770 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,557,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,515,000 after acquiring an additional 809,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,695 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

