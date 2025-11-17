First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,082.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SDVY opened at $37.49 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

