VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF $IHY Stock Position Raised by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 348.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,475 shares during the quarter. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sykon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHY opened at $21.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $48.16 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.43.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

