Sykon Capital LLC Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

