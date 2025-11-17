Sykon Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Sykon Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,444,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,923,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,592,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,615,000 after buying an additional 326,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,362,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.44 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

