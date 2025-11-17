Sykon Capital LLC Makes New $8.37 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 3.1% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $471.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $484.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

