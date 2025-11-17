Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.900-5.150 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $74.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brady has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,855.60. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $205,318.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 327,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,044.21. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,994. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 89.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brady by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.