iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 28th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of CVD opened at C$18.05 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.91.
About iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common
