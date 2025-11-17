Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 97,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 17.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $245.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.