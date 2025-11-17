Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,830 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,739.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 615,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 176,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

