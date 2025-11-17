Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 38,258 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,258 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NIKE by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $2,431,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 288,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 816,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.72.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.