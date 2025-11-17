3M Company $MMM Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,597,000 after buying an additional 414,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,127,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,339,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in 3M by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,471,000 after acquiring an additional 519,302 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $167.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.54. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3M had a return on equity of 98.47% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on 3M from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,347,378.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,184.36. The trade was a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total transaction of $3,174,609.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. This trade represents a 74.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

