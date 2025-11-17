Rothschild Investment LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,582,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.