Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $216.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average of $235.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,878,701 shares of company stock valued at $447,354,610 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

