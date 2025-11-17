Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,173,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,698,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,257,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 94,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $614.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

