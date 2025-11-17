Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New Investment in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,223 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shell from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shell Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE SHEL opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $77.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.