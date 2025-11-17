Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $101,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $246.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

