Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 2,182,159 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182,159 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $195,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

