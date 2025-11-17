PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after buying an additional 62,049 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

