Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 41,975 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $102,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,817,000 after buying an additional 2,289,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,972,000 after buying an additional 428,735 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 759,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,400,000 after acquiring an additional 336,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

