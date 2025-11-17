Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 315 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $276.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $292.36.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

